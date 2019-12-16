Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Has season-worst game
Lindsay ran for 32 yards on seven carries and did not haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.
Sunday's 32 yards were a season low for Lindsay. There appeared to have been some attempted trickery early with Lindsay taking a direct snap and briefly looking to pass before pulling the ball down for a modest gain. There wasn't much excitement after that for Lindsay or Denver's offense as a whole. Lindsay has been held under 70 total yards in four consecutive games, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Detroit makes it five on Sunday. The Lions have been vulnerable against the pass this season but have surrendered just 4.0 yards per opponent carry, seventh-best in the league.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Finds end zone in high-scoring win•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Held in check vs. Chargers•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gains 68 yards•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Good to go after full practice•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Still limited in practice•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...