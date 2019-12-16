Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Has season-worst game

Lindsay ran for 32 yards on seven carries and did not haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.

Sunday's 32 yards were a season low for Lindsay. There appeared to have been some attempted trickery early with Lindsay taking a direct snap and briefly looking to pass before pulling the ball down for a modest gain. There wasn't much excitement after that for Lindsay or Denver's offense as a whole. Lindsay has been held under 70 total yards in four consecutive games, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Detroit makes it five on Sunday. The Lions have been vulnerable against the pass this season but have surrendered just 4.0 yards per opponent carry, seventh-best in the league.