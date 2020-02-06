Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Headed for more receiving work?

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur believes Lindsay (wrist) will see more targets in 2020, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Lindsay caught 35 passes in both 2018 and 2019, averaging 6.2 yards per catch and 4.6 per target while dropping 10 of his 95 targets. A severe wrist injury from late in his rookie campaign seemed to linger into 2019, with Lindsay dropping six balls and struggling in pass protection, though he did play all 16 games before having a second surgery on his wrist in January. The recovery process should be shorter this time around, and there's no question Lindsay has the speed and agility to thrive as a pass catcher if he can eliminate some of the drops. Former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello preferred Royce Freeman in the backfield on obvious passing downs, but Shurmur may have a different view of things. Per usual, the snap/touch competition between Lindsay and Freeman will be a key story for fantasy managers to monitor throughout the summer.