Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Heads into offseason healthy

Lindsay will look to improve his playing strength and abilities in the passing game this offseason after an injury-hampered 2019 offseason, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Lindsay injured his wrist late in the 2018 season and the lingering effects prevented him from doing upper-body work until right before training camp. Lindsay did seem slowed a bit in 2019, averaging a full yard per touch less in 2019 as compared to 2018, 4.7 to 5.7. Improved health and a 2020 offensive line that should, at the very least, get high-priced right tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) to play more than a few dozen snaps should make a difference.