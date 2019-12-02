Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Held in check vs. Chargers

Lindsay carried 17 times for 58 yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional four yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Lindsay struggled to get things going on the ground as he finished averaging just 3.4 yards per attempt. He hauled in each of the passes Drew Lock sent his way but lost yardage on two of them and finished with underwhelming numbers in that phase. Lindsay more than doubled Royce Freeman's number of touches in this one, but he hasn't exceeded 75 scrimmage yards in the last three games and will look to do more with his usage next Sunday against the Texans.