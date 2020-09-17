Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay (toe) won't practice Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Lindsay's sprained toe has now kept him sidelined for two practices in a row since he suffered the injury in the Broncos' Monday night loss to the Titans. Fangio labeled Lindsay day-to-day Wednesday, but the running back will likely need to get in some on-field work Friday during the Broncos' final practice session to have a realistic shot at playing in Pittsburgh this weekend. Royce Freeman would step in as the top backup to Melvin Gordon if Lindsay can't go.