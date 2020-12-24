Lindsay (hip/knee) won't practice Thursday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Vic Fangio noted that with the team off for Christmas, "maybe" Lindsay will be able to practice Saturday before the team heads for Los Angeles. With that in mind, Legwold suggests that Lindsay will "have to improve significantly over next two days" in order to play Sunday against the Chargers. If Lindsay isn't able to suit up this weekend, added carries would be available for Melvin Gordon, along with Royce Freeman (hip), assuming he's active.
