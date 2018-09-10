Lindsay had 15 carries for 71 yards and caught two of three targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.

Lindsay, an undrafted rookie from Colorado, had a nice preseason but most did not expect for him to see 17 touches in Week 1. Meanwhile, starter Royce Freeman also had 15 carries for 71 yards, but was not used at all in the passing game. Devontae Booker appears to be the odd man out, at least for the moment, getting just four touches for 15 yards Sunday. Freeman is the power back and Lindsay is a speedster so the Broncos might have their own version of "Thunder and Lightning."