Lindsay (toe) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Buccaneers.
Lindsay had managed to work back to limited practice participation Friday, but he was still much more likely to sit than suit up Sunday. HIs absence has now come to pass, leaving Melvin Gordon, who toughed out 70 yards on 19 rushes against a tough Steelers defense Week 2, up against another formidable challenge in the form of a Buccaneers unit that's surrendered just 2.7 yards per carry to running backs the first two games.
