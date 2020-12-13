Lindsay collected 24 yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for seven yards during Sunday's 32-27 win at Carolina.

Lindsay saw an uptick in usage toward the end of the contest while Melvin Gordon dealt with a shoulder injury, though the issue was never severe enough to lift Gordon from the lineup entirely. In what was a pristine matchup, taking on a Carolina defense that ranked sixth worst in the NFL entering Sunday with 4.6 yards per carry allowed to opposing backs, Lindsay managed a meager 2.2 YPC while offering minimal passing-game contributions. The one-time Pro Bowler has been struggling on the ground for more than a month, managing less than 2.9 yards per attempt over five of his past six appearances. A lingering knee issue that bothered him as recently as last week may be contributing to the dip in explosiveness.