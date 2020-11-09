Lindsay registered 23 rushing yards on eight carries, failing to haul in any of his three targets during Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

Lindsay may have been slowed slightly by a foot injury that kept him labeled as questionable entering the weekend, but the Falcons' performance against the run has been a strength of an otherwise inconsistent unit. Atlanta's No. 6 rush defense contained Lindsay to 2.9 yards per carry, with quarterback Drew Lock concluding the contest as the only Bronco to exceed 25 yards on the ground. Lindsay had been uber-efficient in 2020 coming into Sunday's contest, posting a 6.4 YPC average to boost an already sterling 4.9 YPC combined clip between 2018 and 2019. He'll face a Las Vegas defense Week 10 that has surrendered nine rushing TDs to opposing RBs on the season, tied for fourth most in the NFL.