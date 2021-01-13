Lindsay finished the 2020 campaign with 502 yards and a touchdown on 118 carries. He added seven catches on 14 targets for 28 yards.

So much for the one-two punch Denver had hoped to establish on the ground with Lindsay and free-agent addition Melvin Gordon. The two each had 40 rushing yards in the same game just twice all season and Lindsay himself topped that total just four times all season. Part of that can be attributed to the host of toe, hip and knee injuries Lindsay suffered throughout the season, causing him to miss five games and be hampered during several others. There's also the question of Lindsay's fit within Pat Shurmur's offense, which does not feature many of the stretch plays that Lindsay has thrived on early in his career and relies on backs to be solid contributors in the passing game, which is not Lindsay's strong suit. It'd be foolish for the Broncos not to tender Lindsay in the offseason given the spark he has provided the offense -- including in games against the Patriots, Chargers and Dolphins this season -- but he'll be heading into his potential final season in Denver having come off a career-worst year in which he rushed for half his previous career low in yards and bottomed out in most other statistical categories.