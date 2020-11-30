Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Lindsay has a "minor" knee injury and could play Week 13, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Lindsay was forced out of last weekend's blowout loss to the Saints after handling just nine carries for 22 yards, but it sounds as though he could be healthy enough to play by the time the Broncos travel to Kansas City on Sunday. If he can retake the field without missing any more time, Lindsay will resume operating as part of a backfield tandem alongside Melvin Gordon.