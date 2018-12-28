Lindsay (knee) has been placed on IR, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The move will allow the Broncos to fill Lindsay's roster spot in advance of Week 17 action. Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, the running back is slated to undergo surgery on his right wrist later Friday. Initial reports have estimated that Lindsay will likely require 3-to-4 months of recovery time, a timetable that would allow him to approach training camp next summer in good health and back atop Denver's RB depth chart at that time.