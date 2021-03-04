Broncos GM George Paton said the team plans to give Lindsay (hip/knee) a restricted free agent tender, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The first option, a second-round tender, would all but ensure Lindsay stays with the Broncos, though it also costs $3.38 million. An original-round tender, on the other hand, costs only $2.13 million, but it also means there's no draft-pick compensation involved, which makes other teams far more likely to sign the running back to an offer sheet. While injuries defined his 2020 campaign, Lindsay has largely been an effective runner for the Broncos, and he could take on added importance in September if Melvin Gordon gets a three-game suspension for his DUI arrest. Lindsay missed the final two weeks of 2020 with a hip and knee injuries, but there hasn't been any report of offseason surgery or a lengthy recovery period.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Plans to attack 2021 differently•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Injuries, scheme lead to down year•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Shut down for season•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Won't play in Week 16•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Missing practice Wednesday•