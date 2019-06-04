Lindsay (wrist) participated in footwork drills during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Lindsay is still working his way back from wrist surgery he underwent back in late-December, and it appears the Broncos are still hesitant on clearing the tailback to do work that involves the use of his right hand. It remains unclear what sort of timetable Lindsay is facing before his receives full clearance.

