Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Limited by wrist injury
Lindsay (wrist) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
We'll monitor Lindsay's status in the coming days, but it's worth noting that the running back did undergo wrist surgery this past offseason. Eight games into the current campaign, Lindsay has logged 109 carries for 492 yards and four TDs, while adding 25 catches for 160 yards. He's put those numbers up while in a time-share with Royce Freeman, who has carried 88 times for 359 yards and two TDs and added 26 catches for 182 yards.
