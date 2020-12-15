Lindsay (hip) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Lindsay has received double-digit touches in three of the last four contests, averaging 39.8 yards from scrimmage per game and scoring no TDs during that stretch. The potential may be there for more work Saturday against the Bills with Melvin Gordon estimated as a non-participant Tuesday due to the shoulder injury he suffered late in a Week 14 win at Carolina. Still, Lindsay has an injury of his own, so the health of both backs will need to be monitored as the weekend draws closer.