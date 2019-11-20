Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Limited practice Wednesday
Lindsay (foot/wrist) was limited at practice Wednesday.
In Week 11's loss to the Vikings, Lindsay out-snapped Royce Freeman 51 to 23, while rushing 16 times for 67 yards and catching both of his targets for eight yards. Meanwhile, Freeman ran eight times for 31 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards. Assuming his current aches and pains are nothing major, Lindsay figures to head the Broncos' backfield committee once again this Sunday on the road against the Bills.
