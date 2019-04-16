Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Limited to spectator status
Lindsay (wrist) is present Tuesday for voluntary minicamp, but he isn't participating in drills, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Working his way back from a season-ending wrist fracture, Lindsay was limited to stretching and chatting with teammates during Tuesday's session. His availability for training camp doesn't seem to be much of a concern, but he'll likely remain limited throughout the offseason program, with his focus on learning a new playbook from offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. The Broncos presumably envision a backfield with both Lindsay and fellow second-year pro Royce Freeman handling sizable roles.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Ditches hard cast•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Expected to sit out minicamp•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Uncertain for OTAs•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Bright spot in 2018 before injury•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Lands on IR•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Facing 3-to-4-month recovery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...