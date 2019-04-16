Lindsay (wrist) is present Tuesday for voluntary minicamp, but he isn't participating in drills, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Working his way back from a season-ending wrist fracture, Lindsay was limited to stretching and chatting with teammates during Tuesday's session. His availability for training camp doesn't seem to be much of a concern, but he'll likely remain limited throughout the offseason program, with his focus on learning a new playbook from offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. The Broncos presumably envision a backfield with both Lindsay and fellow second-year pro Royce Freeman handling sizable roles.