Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay (toe) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Fangio acknowledged earlier Tuesday that Lindsay was closing in on a return, so the running back's presence on the practice field seemingly supports that notion. Lindsay remains a candidate to return from a two-game absence to play Thursday versus the Jets, but the Broncos may want to see the 26-year-old put in a full workout Wednesday before clearing him to play. Whenever Lindsay is given the green light to suit up, he'll be a threat to poach snaps and touches from top back Melvin Gordon.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Looks on track for Thursday•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Inactive in Week 3•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Doubtful for Week 3•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Takes the practice field Friday•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Sitting out practice again•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Not practicing Wednesday•