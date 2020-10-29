Lindsay's status on Thursday's practice report has been upgraded to limited after he was able to participate in some individual drills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

While Lindsay still isn't in the clear for Sunday's game against the Chargers, he is moving the right direction as he progresses through the league's concussion protocol. What's he able to do at practice Friday will no doubt be pivotal with regard to his Week 8 status.