Lindsay (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

The Broncos didn't practice Friday due to COVID-19 precautions, but it's worth noting that Lindsay was limited to individual work Thursday. Legwold adds that the team is in line to practice Saturday, after which an update on Lindsay's status may be provided. If the running back doesn't gain clearance for Sunday's contest, Royce Freeman would be in line for added work behind starter Melvin Gordon.