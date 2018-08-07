Lindsay is listed as the No. 1 kick returner on the Broncos' depth chart, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

While Lindsay is listed on the bottom of the running back depth chart, his spot as the team's top kick returner could give him an edge over David Williams, who is currently listed as the No. 4 running back, when it comes to final roster cuts given his potential contribution on special teams.

More News
Our Latest Stories