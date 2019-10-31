Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Logs full practice
Lindsay (wrist) returned to a full practice Thursday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Lindsay was limited at practice Wednesday and the fact that a wrist issue was listed as the reason why was worth noting, given that the running back had offseason wrist surgery. His full participation Thursday should ease concerns of any sort of notable setback, and Lindsay is on track to continue to work in a backfield time-share with Royce Freeman on Sunday against the Browns.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Limited by wrist injury•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Gains 76 yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Struggles in loss•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Picks up 75 yards, scores•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Totals 147 scrimmage yards•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Sees limited volume•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Fantasy destinations for Gordon
Josh Gordon looks like he might get the chance to join and help another team midseason. Here...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...