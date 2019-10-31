Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Logs full practice

Lindsay (wrist) returned to a full practice Thursday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Lindsay was limited at practice Wednesday and the fact that a wrist issue was listed as the reason why was worth noting, given that the running back had offseason wrist surgery. His full participation Thursday should ease concerns of any sort of notable setback, and Lindsay is on track to continue to work in a backfield time-share with Royce Freeman on Sunday against the Browns.

