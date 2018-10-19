Lindsay rushed 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown while also securing his only target for six yards in the Broncos' 45-10 win over the Cardinals on Thursday. He also returned two kickoffs for 38 yards and ran back three punts for 23 yards.

Lindsay was once again clearly the Broncos' most effective rusher, and his 28-yard scoring scamper late in the third quarter served as his second touchdown of the season. The undrafted rookie has rushed for between 61 and 90 yards in three of the past four contests, and he's now averaged at 5.0 yards per carry or higher in five of seven games overall. Lindsay and Royce Freeman do continue to share carries almost evenly, however, although the workload could eventually tilt more in Lindsay's favor if he continues to thrive. He'll undoubtedly be set for an important role once again in a Week 8 divisional showdown versus the Chiefs, especially if the ankle injury Freeman exited with Thursday forces him to miss that contest.