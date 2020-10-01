Lindsay (toe) appears unlikely to suit up Thursday against Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
While the tide could always turn prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff, it's looking once again like Melvin Gordon will have the backfield largely to himself against a Jets team giving up the eighth-most points to opposing running backs in standard formats. Lindsay has definitely made progress this week and is even traveling with the team, but with upcoming games 10 days apart, it would likely make more sense to take a conservative approach that allows him additional time to recover.
