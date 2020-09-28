Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Lindsay (toe) is "trending in the right direction" to suit up Thursday in New York, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Lindsay has missed back-to-back contests due to a toe injury, and Fangio confirms that he'll see a snap count even if he does manage to take the field versus the Jets. As such, Melvin Gordon looks to be in line to lead Denver's backfield once again Week 4, even if Lindsay does suit up. Gordon was held to 26 rushing yards on eight carries during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, though he also added four catches for 12 receiving yards.