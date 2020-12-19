Lindsay (hip) is expected to suit up against the Bills on Saturday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
An official word on Lindsay's status will only have to wait until inactives are released prior to Saturday's 4:30 ET kickoff, but it looks as though the third-year pro will take the field. Backfield mate Melvin Gordon (shoulder) is also expected to play, which should result in he and Lindsay handling their usual '1A/1B' split.
