Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Makes Pro Bowl squad
Lindsay, along with teammate Von Miller, earned a Pro Bowl spot, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
With his selection, Lindsay becomes the first undrafted offensive rookie to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl. The local product has shocked the league with 991 rushing yards through 14 games, and likely the Broncos -- who drafted two backs in April's draft, but has struggled as of late with opposing teams able to sell out against the run with no established targets left standing in Mile High. Still, it's a fair bet that Lindsay will cross the 1,000-yard mark for the season Sunday against Oakland.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Completely neutralized in loss•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Tough sledding on ground•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Sparks win with 159 total yards•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Breaks century mark in Week 12 win•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Scores twice in upset win•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Not guaranteed lead role in Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...