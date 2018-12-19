Lindsay, along with teammate Von Miller, earned a Pro Bowl spot, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

With his selection, Lindsay becomes the first undrafted offensive rookie to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl. The local product has shocked the league with 991 rushing yards through 14 games, and likely the Broncos -- who drafted two backs in April's draft, but has struggled as of late with opposing teams able to sell out against the run with no established targets left standing in Mile High. Still, it's a fair bet that Lindsay will cross the 1,000-yard mark for the season Sunday against Oakland.

