Lindsay may be the Broncos' primary running back Sunday in New England due to uncertainty surrounding Melvin Gordon's (illness) health, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon's illness isn't related to COVID-19, but coach Vic Fangio said, "They've totally diagnosed what it is, how to treat it and there is a possibility the treatment will be quick & effective. If it's not, then he won't play." The running back also has a recent citation for driving under the influence hanging over his head. If Gordon ends up being inactive, Lindsay's sole competition for RB reps will be Royce Freeman, unless the Broncos make a short-term addition to the active roster. On the season, Lindsay has seven carries for 24 yards and one catch for 11 yards, all of them from Week 1, when he sustained a turf toe injury.