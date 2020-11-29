The Broncos are expected to rely on a run-heavy game plan featuring Lindsay and Melvin Gordon with practice squad call-up Kendall Hinton slated to start at quarterback Sunday against the Saints, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Not only will Hinton be making his NFL debut this weekend, but he'll also be making the adjustment to a new position after having practiced only at wide receiver for Denver this season. Hinton played quarterback at Wake Forest from 2015 through 2018 before making a full-time move to receiver in his final year of college ball in 2019, but his lack of familiarity with the position at the NFL level means the Broncos will likely limit his dropbacks for as long as the game flow allows. Assuming that's the case, Lindsay and Gordon could both be in store for a bump in touches, even though both were sufficiently busy in the team's Week 11 win over the Dolphins, when they combined for 31 carries.