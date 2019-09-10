Lindsay ran for 43 yards on 11 carries, while corralling four of six targets for a total of 23 receiving yards during Monday's 24-16 loss to Oakland.

Week 1 marked Lindsay's first meaningful game action since breaking his wrist in the Monday Night Football finale against these same Raiders last Christmas Eve. In the final game of the NFL's opening weekend, Lindsay was unable to match the scorching 5.4 yards per carry average he set as a Pro Bowl rookie despite facing an Oakland defense that last year ranked better than only Miami and Arizona against the run. He did, however, add value as a pass catcher by picking up four-plus receptions for the fourth time in his past 10 regular-season appearances. The upcoming Week 2 matchup does little to inspire optimism, with Lindsay and the Broncos backfield facing a Bears defense that allowed fewer than 2.2 yards per carry to Packers running backs in the season opener.