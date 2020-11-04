Lindsay (foot) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Lindsay exploded for 83 yards and a score on just six carries during Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers, in addition to logging a three-yard catch, but it appears that he was rewarded with a foot injury for his efforts. The 26-year-old, who missed three games due to a toe issue earlier this season, will have two more chances to practice before the Broncos have to tag him with an injury designation for Week 9's contest in Atlanta. Melvin Gordon would be positioned to handle the majority of Denver's backfield work if Lindsay were forced to miss any time, though Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports that he's trending in the right direction.