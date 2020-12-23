Lindsay (hip) won't practice Wednesday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Royce Freeman (hip), leaving Melvin Gordon as the only running back on Denver's active roster who'll be able to practice Wednesday. Lindsay and Gordon continued to split backfield duties in the team's Week 15 loss to the Bills, with each player logging 11 carries in that contest.
More News
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Endures inefficient Week 15 showing•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Active versus Bills•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Looks set to face Bills•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Will be listed as questionable•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Trending in right direction•
-
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Limited on Tuesday's report•