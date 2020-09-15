Lindsay is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after suffering from what the Broncos believe was a mild case of turf toe in Monday's 16-14 loss to the Titans, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The MRI should provide more clarity on the nature of the injury, which Lindsay apparently picked up in the second quarter. Before departing, Lindsay carried seven times for 24 yards and hauled in his lone target for an 11-yard gain across 19 first-half snaps. If Lindsay's toe injury ends up sidelining him for the Broncos' Week 2 matchup with Pittsburgh, Melvin Gordon would likely take on a larger portion of the Broncos' backfield snaps, while Royce Freeman would serve as the top backup.