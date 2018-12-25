Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: MRI on tap
Lindsay will undergo an MRI on his right wrist Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Lindsay exited Monday's game against the Raiders with what was originally deemed to be a right hand injury, but further examination apparently has resulted in the medical staff targeting his wrist instead. Considering the Broncos don't have anything to play for in Week 17 against the Chargers, it wouldn't be surprising if the team decides to sit Lindsay for precautionary reasons even if the MRI comes back favorable. Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker would see a boost in value under that scenario.
