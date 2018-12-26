Lindsay faces a three-to-four month rehab process once he undergoes wrist surgery, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Meanwhile, coach Vance Joseph relayed Wednesday that Lindsay will "most likely" be placed on IR so that the Broncos can add another player to their active roster in advance of Week 17 action. With Lindsay out, the Broncos will rely on Royce Freeman to handle the bulk of the early down work Sunday against the Chargers, while Devontae Booker figures to take on a larger change-of-pace role than he previously held. The timetable estimate put forth for Lindsay's recovery puts him on track to be healthy in time for training camp next season, at which time he'll look to re-establish his status as Denver's lead back.

More News
Our Latest Stories