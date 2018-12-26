Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Needs 3-4 months to recover from wrist surgery
Lindsay faces a three-to-four month rehab process once he undergoes wrist surgery, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Meanwhile, coach Vance Joseph relayed Wednesday that Lindsay will "most likely" be placed on IR so that the Broncos can add another player to their active roster in advance of Week 17 action. With Lindsay out, the Broncos will rely on Royce Freeman to handle the bulk of the early down work Sunday against the Chargers, while Devontae Booker figures to take on a larger change-of-pace role than he previously held. The timetable estimate put forth for Lindsay's recovery puts him on track to be healthy in time for training camp next season, at which time he'll look to re-establish his status as Denver's lead back.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...