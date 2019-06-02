Lindsay (wrist) didn't appear to catch passes at OTAs, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Working his way back from late-December surgery, Lindsay has been limited to select individual drills this spring, with most of his attention likely focused on learning the playbook from new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello. A system relying on outside-zone runs theoretically should work in favor of a 190-pound running back, but Lindsay isn't necessarily thrilled about the change after finishing third in the league with 5.4 YPC in Bill Musgrave's offense last year. It's unclear if the second-year pro is on track to receive medical clearance for contact work before training camp.

