Lindsay could cede more snaps and touches to Royce Freeman and/or Devontae Booker in Sunday's game against the Chargers after coach Vance Joseph said he would take a "hot hand" approach to the Denver backfield, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. "I said this in training camp, the hot guy will play more reps probably," Joseph said. "But we have a plan for all three of our [running backs].''

Though Joseph hinted a three-man committee remains in place, Freeman should be viewed as the more significant threat to Lindsay's workload than Booker. Lindsay handled his two largest carry counts of the season in the Broncos' last two games -- 18 in Week 8 against the Chiefs and 17 in Week 9 against the Texans -- which coincided with Freeman sitting out due to a high-ankle sprain. Now healthy coming out of the Broncos' Week 10 bye, Freeman -- who averaged 10.1 totes per game through the first seven contests -- should push for a decent-sized role in the rotation, resulting in Lindsay and Booker sacrificing some volume. Lindsay has still been the Broncos' most effective runner this season and offers more in the passing game than Freeman does, but his weekly ceiling will be lower now that his main threat to touches is back in action.