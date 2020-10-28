Lindsay (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
With Lindsay in the NFL's concussion protocol and not able to practice yet, it will eventually be up to an independent neurologist to decide whether or not the running back can play Sunday against the Chargers. In the event that Lindsay doesn't gain clearance for the contest, Royce Freeman would be in line for added Week 8 work behind Melvin Gordon.
