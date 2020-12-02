Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Lindsay (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Per Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post, the Broncos are still optimistic that Lindsay will be able to play Sunday against the Chiefs. After having to start practice squad receiver at quarterback in last week's loss to the Saints, the Broncos are expected to run a more traditional offense in Kansas City with Drew Lock returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The lack of passing threat that Hinton provided allowed the Saints to sell out against the run Week 12, resulting in Lindsay gaining only 20 yards on nine carries before being forced out with the knee issue.
