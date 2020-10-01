Lindsay (toe) is listed as inactive Thursday against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Currently dealing with a case of turf toe, Lindsay will miss his third consecutive contest as a result. In his absence, Melvin Gordon will lead the way out of Denver's backfield while Royce Freeman handles any RB reps that remain.
