Lindsay (wrist) still has a hard cast on his right arm and declined to comment on his potential availability for OTAs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The rehab timeline was estimated at 3-to-4 months when the undrafted rookie sensation landed on injured reserve and had surgery after Week 16. His continued use of a hard cast doesn't mean he's behind schedule, but it does suggest his weight-lifting will be limited during the offseason. In any case, Lindsay figures to regain his health long before training camp, and perhaps even for OTAs/minicamp this spring. A wrist injury is far less concerning than any type of lower-body issue would be