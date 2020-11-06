Lindsay (foot) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but head coach Vic Fangio reiterated Friday that he believes the running back will be able to play, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Lindsay was able to practice on a limited basis following an absence Wednesday, and the explosive running back looks like he'll be able to give it a go and split carries with Melvin Gordon on game day. Still, those counting on Lindsay in the fantasy realm should double-check his status before the 1:00 pm ET kickoff to ensure that he's indeed playing.