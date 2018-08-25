Lindsay appears to have a roster spot locked up, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Colorado has made a strong impression throughout training camp and the preseason, even getting some run with the first-team offense in Friday's preseason game against Washington. He took advantage with five carries for 31 yards and one catch for 18 yards, in addition to contributing on special teams. The 185-pounder could push for a pass-catching role out of the backfield if Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman struggle in the passing game early in the season.

