Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: On track for camp
Lindsay (wrist) is on track to practice at the beginning of training camp, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports. "I feel like I'm very close," Lindsay said. "It's going to come down to the head coach and our training staff to make the decisions."
Lindsay was limited to individual drills throughout OTAs and minicamp, eventually catching passes from a Jugs machine Tuesday. He had five drops and only 241 receiving yards on 47 targets (5.1 YPT) last season, but more than made up for it with hyper-efficient rushing production -- 5.4 YPC, nine TDs on 192 carries. Lindsay is adjusting to a new scheme under offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who presumably hopes to also keep Royce Freeman involved in the rushing attack. The workload split between the two second-year players will need to be monitored throughout the summer and into the regular season.
