Lindsay (knee) is expected to play Sunday night against Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The running back didn't practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and then was listed as a full practice participant Friday. Assuming Lindsay is made active for Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff, he'll be in line to share backfield work with Melvin Gordon, with Royce Freeman also on hand.
