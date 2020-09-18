site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Out this week
RotoWire Staff
Lindsay (toe) won't play Sunday against the Steelers, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
With Lindsay sidelined this week, the stage is set for Melvin Gordon to be the Broncos' clear-cut top back Sunday, with Royce Freeman on hand to serve in a complementary/change-of-pace capacity.
