Lindsay (knee) ran the ball 14 times for 26 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.
Lindsay was dealing with a banged-up knee during practice this week, but his status for this contest was never really in grave danger. However, the 26-year-old may not have been at full strength based on his disappointing output. Melvin Gordon quintupled his backfield mate's yardage with nearly identical touches, which could have an immediate effect on the carry distribution heading into a very favorable matchup against Carolina's revolving door that is disguised as a run defense. If Lindsay can get more practices in this week, perhaps he can take advantage of the scenario, as he will likely still see double-digit touches as a part of the backfield duo in Denver.
