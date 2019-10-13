Broncos' Phillip Lindsay: Picks up 75 yards, scores
Lindsay ran for 70 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and caught two passes for five total yards during Sunday's 16-0 win over Tennessee.
Lindsay plunged in for the game's only touchdown from two yards out late in the third quarter, but it was a clutch fourth-quarter run that was arguably his biggest of the game. With the ball at midfield midway through the fourth quarter, Lindsay took the inside handoff, was stuffed, but managed to scramble out and find the edge for a gain of 30 -- setting up a field goal to put Denver up by 16. Lindsay has now scored four times in his last four games, with a pair of 100-yard outings. What's worth monitoring, however, is his role in the passing game as Royce Freeman has looked like the better third-down back. Next up is a Thursday matchup against a Chiefs team that has been tougher against the pass than the run thus far this season.
